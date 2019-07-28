Sara Ussery Childers "Suki" MILTON, GA - Sara "Suki" Ussery Childers, 85, (formerly of Charlotte), passed peacefully away in Milton, GA on July 19th, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends. She lived, and I mean lived, and had an amazing, independent and take charge life. She was truly loved and will be greatly missed. She leaves behind her last sibling Edith Farmer, two daughters, Alison Alexander and Elizabeth Suitt and two grandkids Nichole Ladon and Conor Suitt along with friends, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Raise a toast to this awesome lady and live life to the fullest and always watch the sky.

