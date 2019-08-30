Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Cornelia "Connie" (Criminger) Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Cornelia "Connie" Criminger Hamilton passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Carmel Hills Retirement Community. Connie was born and raised in Charlotte and never lived more than twenty miles away from the city she loved.



She graduated from Harding High School and Mars Hill College. Connie retired from Ralph Whitehead Associates after fifteen years of service. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and craft projects such as painting designs on glass during her retirement.



Connie is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Diane Eaves of Charlotte, Ritchie West of Charlotte, Dan Criminger of Greenville, NC, Jane Long of Goldston, NC and Betsy Lowery of Birmingham, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Yates Criminger and Rebecca Wherry Criminger; sister, Lottie Criminger West; brother, Harvey Yates Criminger, Jr. and niece, Miriam West Cutler.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Pritchard at South End Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Memorials may be sent to Pritchard at South End Church, 1117 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Carmel Hills Retirement Community, 2801 Carmel Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226.



The family would like to the thank the staff at Carmel Hills for the loving care they provided to Connie.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Sara Cornelia "Connie" Criminger Hamilton passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Carmel Hills Retirement Community. Connie was born and raised in Charlotte and never lived more than twenty miles away from the city she loved.She graduated from Harding High School and Mars Hill College. Connie retired from Ralph Whitehead Associates after fifteen years of service. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and craft projects such as painting designs on glass during her retirement.Connie is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Diane Eaves of Charlotte, Ritchie West of Charlotte, Dan Criminger of Greenville, NC, Jane Long of Goldston, NC and Betsy Lowery of Birmingham, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Yates Criminger and Rebecca Wherry Criminger; sister, Lottie Criminger West; brother, Harvey Yates Criminger, Jr. and niece, Miriam West Cutler.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Pritchard at South End Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Memorials may be sent to Pritchard at South End Church, 1117 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Carmel Hills Retirement Community, 2801 Carmel Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226.The family would like to the thank the staff at Carmel Hills for the loving care they provided to Connie.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close