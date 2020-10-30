Sara (Sally) Dwelle Klatt

February 6, 1943 - October 28, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Sara (Sally) Dwelle Klatt, 77 born February 6, 1943, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Daughter of John Myers Dwelle and Harriet Culp Dwelle. Graduated from Myers Park High School in 1961. Educated at Brenau College and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. Sally was a Charlotte an N.C State Debutant and also a member of Elevation Church. Sally is survived by Sara Klatt Sosebee (Lance), Katherine Klatt Ballard (Brian) of Monroe, NC; 6 grandchildren, Patrick Klatt, Kaylee Sosebee, Marissa Sosebee, Thea Sosebee, Carter Ballard and Madeline Ballard. A Graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00pm.





