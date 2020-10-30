1/1
Sara Dwelle (Sally) Klatt
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Sara (Sally) Dwelle Klatt
February 6, 1943 - October 28, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Sara (Sally) Dwelle Klatt, 77 born February 6, 1943, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Daughter of John Myers Dwelle and Harriet Culp Dwelle. Graduated from Myers Park High School in 1961. Educated at Brenau College and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. Sally was a Charlotte an N.C State Debutant and also a member of Elevation Church. Sally is survived by Sara Klatt Sosebee (Lance), Katherine Klatt Ballard (Brian) of Monroe, NC; 6 grandchildren, Patrick Klatt, Kaylee Sosebee, Marissa Sosebee, Thea Sosebee, Carter Ballard and Madeline Ballard. A Graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00pm.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gaskin Funeral Services
14617 West Lawyers Rd.
Matthews, NC 28104
(704) 882-6733
