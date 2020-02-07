Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Elizabeth Caldwell. View Sign Service Information Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home 56 Northwest Blvd. Newton , NC 28658 (828)-464-0131 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Newton First United Methodist Church Funeral 11:00 AM Newton First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Smith Caldwell, 93, died peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, John W. Caldwell, Jr., her parents Sledge and Wilma Smith and her brother, Garth Smith. She is survived by her sons, John Wilson Caldwell, III (Lynn) of Hickory and Kevin Smith Caldwell (Susan Francis) of Charlotte; and granddaughters, Lauren Caldwell Fisher (Walt) of Charlotte, Meghan Caldwell Fookes (Matt) of Te Awamutu, Waikato, New Zealand and Grayson Bennett Caldwell of Berkeley, California; great grandchildren Adelaide Hinshaw Fisher, Jefferson Taylor Fisher and Indie Louise Fookes.



Sara was born on June 5, 1926 on her family's farm in Stony Point, N.C. and graduated from Stony Point High School in 1943. She continued her education at Catawba College, graduating in 1947 with a degree in Home Economics and taught school in Taylorsville and the Newton-Conover School system. She was known as an innovative Home Economics and Career Development educator. Her goal was always to make students successful and enable them to make wise choices. After her retirement, she continued to inspire and encourage others to keep learning.



She married John Caldwell on June 5, 1948. Their marriage was a true love story - one which many would dream of and one that cherished time with friends and family.



Sara was an active member of the Newton First United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She and John were members of the Parker Sunday School Class and loved the connections they made. She was a devoted member of the United Methodist Women's circles and guild, church council, scholarship committee and served as Lay Leader.



She was a loving mother to Wilson and Kevin, raising her boys to be independent thinkers and to chart their own course. While raising two boys was an adventure, she allowed them to experience life as children, including exploring the neighborhood "hills" with their childhood friends.



Those who knew Sara well would attest to her incredible green thumb, creativity in the kitchen and excitement when it came to entertaining, creating beautiful experiences for others. and passed on this love to her family members. She always opened her homes in Newton and at Lake Norman to bring people together - sharing meals and laughter with friends.



One always knew where she stood; she never hesitated to express her opinion. However, everyone loved being in Sara's presence. She could light up the room with her quick wit and sense of humor whether it be in the classroom, at the bridge table or a serious church meeting! And Sara was always up for an adventure, whether it was traveling the globe, annual family vacations to unknown destinations or taking her granddaughters on N.C. adventures and sharing her love of Lake Norman with them. Her granddaughters will forever remember her pragmatic approach to life, humor, quick wit and sense of adventure.



In addition, she volunteered with several organizations in her community, including the American Red Cross. She was a Master Gardner, member of the Newton Garden Club, and former member of Delta Kappa Gamma and held memberships in NCEA and North Carolina Occupational Association.



The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Newton First United Methodist Church; the family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at Eastview Cemetery following the funeral.



Memorials can be made to Newton FUMC, 300 N Main St., Newton NC 28658.

Sara Smith Caldwell, 93, died peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, John W. Caldwell, Jr., her parents Sledge and Wilma Smith and her brother, Garth Smith. She is survived by her sons, John Wilson Caldwell, III (Lynn) of Hickory and Kevin Smith Caldwell (Susan Francis) of Charlotte; and granddaughters, Lauren Caldwell Fisher (Walt) of Charlotte, Meghan Caldwell Fookes (Matt) of Te Awamutu, Waikato, New Zealand and Grayson Bennett Caldwell of Berkeley, California; great grandchildren Adelaide Hinshaw Fisher, Jefferson Taylor Fisher and Indie Louise Fookes.Sara was born on June 5, 1926 on her family's farm in Stony Point, N.C. and graduated from Stony Point High School in 1943. She continued her education at Catawba College, graduating in 1947 with a degree in Home Economics and taught school in Taylorsville and the Newton-Conover School system. She was known as an innovative Home Economics and Career Development educator. Her goal was always to make students successful and enable them to make wise choices. After her retirement, she continued to inspire and encourage others to keep learning.She married John Caldwell on June 5, 1948. Their marriage was a true love story - one which many would dream of and one that cherished time with friends and family.Sara was an active member of the Newton First United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She and John were members of the Parker Sunday School Class and loved the connections they made. She was a devoted member of the United Methodist Women's circles and guild, church council, scholarship committee and served as Lay Leader.She was a loving mother to Wilson and Kevin, raising her boys to be independent thinkers and to chart their own course. While raising two boys was an adventure, she allowed them to experience life as children, including exploring the neighborhood "hills" with their childhood friends.Those who knew Sara well would attest to her incredible green thumb, creativity in the kitchen and excitement when it came to entertaining, creating beautiful experiences for others. and passed on this love to her family members. She always opened her homes in Newton and at Lake Norman to bring people together - sharing meals and laughter with friends.One always knew where she stood; she never hesitated to express her opinion. However, everyone loved being in Sara's presence. She could light up the room with her quick wit and sense of humor whether it be in the classroom, at the bridge table or a serious church meeting! And Sara was always up for an adventure, whether it was traveling the globe, annual family vacations to unknown destinations or taking her granddaughters on N.C. adventures and sharing her love of Lake Norman with them. Her granddaughters will forever remember her pragmatic approach to life, humor, quick wit and sense of adventure.In addition, she volunteered with several organizations in her community, including the American Red Cross. She was a Master Gardner, member of the Newton Garden Club, and former member of Delta Kappa Gamma and held memberships in NCEA and North Carolina Occupational Association.The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Newton First United Methodist Church; the family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at Eastview Cemetery following the funeral.Memorials can be made to Newton FUMC, 300 N Main St., Newton NC 28658. Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close