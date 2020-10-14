Sara Gathings Jones, age 87, formerly of Charlotte, died Saturday.



Services will be 12:00 Noon on Friday at Gum Springs Baptist Church. The family will greet friends in the church beginning at 11:00AM.



Born October 19, 1932, in Anson County, a daughter of the late Roy Barney and Fannie Eddins Gathings, she graduated Lilesville High School, married and moved to Charlotte where she worked at the Big Dipper Restaurant.



Survivors include her son, Harvey Jones (Trilese Kelly) of Wadesboro; two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Mary Virginia Bowers Dinkins of Winston-Salem; and a brother, Merle Gathings of Yadkinville. Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Therrell Jones.



Leavitt Funeral Home is in charge.



