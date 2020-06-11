Sara Griffin "Dot" Melton
1934 - 2020
At 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Sara entered eternity, into the arms of her Lord and has been reunited with her husband and soulmate, Dowd L. Melton, who predeceased her in 2017.

Sara was born February 9, 1934 in Monroe, NC, to Lula Bell and Zeke Griffin. She has been a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church since 1961.

She was also predeceased by one sister and three brothers along with a son-in-law.

Sara is survived by her daughters, Sandra Rycroft (Bill deceased) and Debra Gaddy (Ray); grandchildren, Christopher L. Melton (Heather), William A. Rycroft (Terri), Terri Benfield (Aaron), Ashley Phillips (Brad) and Devan Gaddy; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Sarah, Jeremiah, Jack, Olivia, Brice, Carter and Grey; better known as "Her Babies." They each held a very special place in her heart that only they could fill. Many very special nieces, nephews and their families and good friend, Rhona Benfield.

Many "Thank You's" to everyone who shared in providing care and support during her illness.

The family will be holding a private funeral service. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
