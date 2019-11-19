Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 (843)-623-2449 Service 1:00 PM - 2:45 PM Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Chesterfield Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Helms Jones died peacefully surrounded by her family and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 16, 2019.



Sara was born April 9,1937, to the late Henry Houston and Maude McManus Helms in Waxhaw, N.C. She graduated from Waxhaw High School and went on to attend Wingate College, where she met and fell in love with John Jones. They married November 19, 1961, and celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this year.



After a brief career at National Cash Register in Charlotte, Sara earned her teaching license and discovered her passion teaching elementary school for over 25 years in Bennettsville, Latta, and Ruby, S.C. Sara was a beloved teacher who found great joy in teaching students to read. Sara thought her third grade students were "the best people in the whole world" and even inspired some to become teachers. She later worked as a district curriculum administrator for Chesterfield County School District. She was a member of the Omicron Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society.



Sara was an active member of her church and a devoted teacher in the Elizabeth Rivers Sunday School class for many years. She also served as a deacon, enjoyed helping to decorate the church Christmas tree, and served on various church committees.



Sara is survived by her cherished husband, John, and was a wonderful mother to her three sons; Dr. John, Jr. of Monroe, N.C.; Brigadier General Jeffrey (Amanda) of Lexington, S.C.; and Jason (April) of Fort Mill, S.C.; her grandchildren Houston Jones, Lydia Jones Elder, and Sara Isobel Jones. Also, she is survived by her wonderful siblings; Zell Emory of Fort Mill, S.C.; Henry Helms of Charlotte, N.C.; Coy Helms (Bobbie) of Greenville, S.C.; Johnny Helms (Doris) of Waxhaw, N.C.; wonderful brothers and sisters in-law, and many well-loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Clegg Helms, Faye Bragg, Jean Wooten, and Luther Helms.



We the family send our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to dear family and friends for the many happy years of fellowship and support and her church family at Chesterfield Baptist Church as well as her colleagues from the Chesterfield County School District.



A Celebration of Life service will be 3:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Chesterfield Baptist Church by Pastor Randy Bishop with the burial to follow in the Chesterfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:45 PM Thursday at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home, 318 E. Main Street, Chesterfield, SC.



Memorials may be made to Chesterfield Baptist Church, 207 E. Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709 or to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 212 Zoar Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709.



