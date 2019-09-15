Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Kincey Jones. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Memorial service 11:00 AM Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Kincey Jones passed away on August 28, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was born September 9, 1928 in Greensboro, NC and lived the rest of her life in Charlotte. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. H. F. Kincey.



She attended Eastover School, Alexander Graham Junior High, and graduated from Chatham Hall, Chatham, VA and Holton Arms Junior College in Washington, DC.



Sara is survived by her husband, Vernon Jones of Charlotte; brother, Herb Kincey of Santa Fe, NM; two daughters, Lyra Gapper of Colorado Springs, CO and Lane Morgan (Billy) of Dripping Springs, TX. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Ashley Zeller (Reid), David Gapper (Courtney), Boman Morgan (Sam), Lana Ann Morgan and Clayton Morgan, and great-grandchildren: Audra Gapper, Vaughn Gapper and Adelaide Zeller. Sara had numerous cousins, including George Singleton, Jean Brannon, and Anna 'Sissy' Bayne.



She was married to her husband, Vernon 'Wimpy' Jones from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada for almost 55 years.



Sara and Wimpy belonged to Olde Providence Racquet Club for many years and playing into her 80's and enjoyed going to and playing tournaments with friends. She was most interested and concerned with the environment, care and love of animals, and adored her cat, T.J., for 13 years until he died.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Harry & Bryant's "Chapel in the Oaks", 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.



Memorials are suggested for Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Kanab, UT 84741 or PETA, PO Box 96684, Washington, DC 20090-6684.



