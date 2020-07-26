Sara Reavis Henry, 89, passed away on July 23, 2020. Born in Winston-Salem, NC, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Sarah Allgood Reavis.
Sara was a member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf at Olde Providence and Myers Park Country Club. Raising three sons who were involved in sports, kept Sara happily active.
Sharing her talents and interest of music brought Sara much joy. Sara loved the swing and big band era. She wrote "Tal Henry and His North Carolinians Orchestra (2008)" to record the experiences of her father-in-law's musical career.
Sara is survived by her son Tobin Allen Henry (Sarah) of Davidson, NC and four beloved grandchildren: Matthew Hawkins, Maggie York, Cole Henry and Madeline Sorrill and four great-grandchildren as well as her sister Marjorie Reavis Hoyle of Jefferson, NC.
Sara was preceded in death by her husband Talmadge Allen Henry, Jr.; sons Kyle Talmadge Henry and Talmadge Allen Henry III; her twin sister Mary Reavis Farrell and her brother Harry Leon Reavis.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.