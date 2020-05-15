Sara Yandle Berthelsen (Johnnie), 93, passed away on May 6, 2020 at her home in Sherrills Ford, NC.



She was born September 5, 1926 in Charlotte, NC to the late Walker Howard Yandle and Ruby Dunn Yandle. Johnnie retired from Southern Bell after 40 years. She was married to the late Robert Christian Berthelsen for 48 happy years. She loved dancing and enjoyed spending time on the lake and at the beach. Her Sunday school class at Bethel United Methodist Church in Denver, NC held a special place in her heart.



Sara is survived by stepdaughters Terry Gruber (Jeff) of Charlotte, NC; Susan Pettit (John) of Atlanta, GA; stepson Robert Christian Berthelsen, Jr. of Lawrenceville, GA; 8 grandchildren Michael and Jessica Gruber, J.J., Matthew and Elizabeth Pettit, and CJ, Ryan and Chandler Berthelsen; sister-in-law- Gloria Berthelsen of Sherrills Ford; and many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank their neighbors and friends for their love and care for Johnnie over the past few years, as well as Carolina Caring Hospice nurses who helped care for her during the last week of her life.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



