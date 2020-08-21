Sarah Virginia Washburn Bankhead Hunter, 95, of The Pines at Davidson, Davidson, NC and formerly of Charlotte and Washburn Switch, died peacefully Wednesday, August 19, 2020.



Our mother was born February 5, 1925 in Bullock Creek, SC and moved as a young girl to Washburn Switch, Cleveland County, NC and grew up on a farm in a large loving family. She was the last living member of her immediate family. Her parents were Alma Washburn Bankhead and Carl Ray Bankhead. Her sisters were Mary Bankhead McBrayer and Katherine Bankhead Annas, collectively known as The Bankhead Girls. Her brothers were C.R., Billy, Charlie and John Bankhead.



Mother graduated from Gardner Webb and moved to Charlotte where she met our father, Herb Hunter, just home from World War II. His mother introduced them and their first date was to a boxing match. They were married for almost 60 years until he died November 25, 2006.



Mother lived in Charlotte then moved to Lake Norman and spent the last 13 years living at The Pines at Davidson where she found love again with Jess Wingard who died July 25, 2017.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22 at 10AM at Unity Presbyterian Church, Denver, NC. The family asks all in attendance to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is serving the Hunter family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sarah's name may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Mecklenburg County or to The Pines Healthcare Center Fund.



Words cannot express our deep appreciation and gratitude to those who took care of our Mother in these last months and in her last days during this Covid crisis. When we were unable to visit and help, the nurses and staff at The Pines provided Mother with love, companionship and support. Truly ministering angels. They were with her until the end and for that we will be eternally grateful.



We have so many memories of Mother and Grammy - her unorthodox golf swing; bridge club beach trips; putting on her 'face'; Ocean Isle Beach; best ever chocolate pie; bright lipstick; high heels; NC State basketball; dying Easter eggs; coral geraniums; shopping; charades; green beans; Christmas; the many yellow and coral outfits; Westport and boating; boiled custard; scotch old fashioned; Talbots; the Atlanta Braves; hated snakes and thunderstorms; peach cobbler; her beach hats and so many more. But her devotion to us and her absolute love for all of us is what we will remember the most.



With much sadness and gratefulness, we say our goodbyes to the most wonderful loving kind sweet and unselfish Mother and Grammy.



With all our love, you finally get to go home,



Neal and Beth Hunter, Nancy Hunter Simpson and Buzz Simpson, Brad and Cameron Hunter, Laura Hunter Martin and Brian Martin, Sarah Neal Simpson and Pon Kattera, Ashe Simpson, Plyler Hunter, Foard Hunter and Lettie Banks Martin.



