Sarah Kirkpatrick DeArmon Bullock, age 94 of Laurinburg, formerly of Charlotte passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Sarah was born March 19, 1926 in Charlotte, NC, She worked as an Administrative Assistant to Tom Belk of Belk stores for many years.
She is survived by daughter, Susan DeArmon King (Dennis) of Oak Island, NC; stepdaughter, Patricia Bullock Gossage (Charles) of Summerfield, NC; her grandson, John King; step- grandchildren Charles, III, Zachary Gossage, Jennifer Gossage.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Charlotte, NC, at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to Scotia Village, 2200 Elm Avenue, Laurinburg, NC 28352.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg, NC
Full obituary on richardbolesfuneralservice.com