Sarah Elizabeth Wingate Duncan CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Wingate Duncan, 91, of Charlotte, NC passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin W. Duncan, Jr. and her daughter Vivian Elizabeth Duncan. Originating from the Thomasboro section of Charlotte, Sarah was born March 16, 1928, to the late Edward Irwin Wingate and Sarah Iola Thomas Wingate and was a former member of Williams Memorial Presbyterian Church. A service to celebrate Mrs. Duncan's life will be held at Williams Memorial Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 17, 2019, at noon and be officiated by Pastor Garry Baldwin. The family will greet friends in the vestibule prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Surviving Mrs. Duncan are eight of her children, Richard W. Duncan, Stephen B. Duncan and wife Nadia, James E. Duncan, L. Gayle Hales and husband Don, Patricia F. Griffin, M. Scot Duncan and wife Betty all from Charlotte as well as Donna L. McTyre and husband Steve of Matthews, Carole A. Dulin and husband Hood of Fairview Twp. Mrs. Duncan is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren of whom all were very dear to her and a very large part of her life. She is also survived by her sisters, Mrs. Billie F McConnell, Mrs. Barbara Choate with husband Barry and many nieces and nephews. A private internment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Perpetual Cemetery Fund for Williams Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 4700 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.

