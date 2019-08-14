Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Elizabeth (Walker) Miranda. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Elizabeth Walker Miranda was welcomed into God's heavenly home on August 10, 2019.



Sarah was born on August 6, 1988 in Denver, Colorado to Wynn and Linda Walker. Sarah loved experiencing life and always loved adventure. She loved snowboarding, hunting and fishing, swimming, enjoying Panther games with her husband and being a wonderful Mom to her two precious boys, Lucas and Grayson. Sarah's smile and laughter would light up any room and she brought love and joy to all who knew her.



Sarah's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her, understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity in which one lives.



Sarah graduated from South Meck High School, Appalachian State with a degree in Health Communications and Biology and then graduated with Honors from Queens College of Nursing. Sarah was an Operating Room Nurse at Atrium Health.



Sarah met the love of her life, her husband Chris Miranda, on New Year's Eve in 2011. After that first encounter, she knew she had met her soulmate. Sarah came home and told her parents she met the man she was going to marry. Sarah and Chris were married on May 23, 2014 on Folly Beach. Sarah was always happiest when she was with Chris, Lucas and Grayson or as Sarah lovingly called them, "My 3 boys."



Sarah leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Chris, her precious sons, Lucas and Grayson, her parents Linda and Wynn Walker, brother Chris Walker, in-laws Iris and Jerry Holden, sister-in-law Cristina Dillion and her husband Jeffrey, and grandparents Louise and Bill Hofer. Sarah is also survived by her aunts and uncles Willow and Phillip Rockecharlie, Wendy and Greg Wylie, Kelly and Shirley Pinkelton and many cousins and close friends, all of whom she loved deeply. Sarah was preceded in death by her grandparents Bill Walker, Betty Walker, Norman Pinkelton and her adored aunt, Jan Land.



Sarah lived a life full of love and compassion. Sarah's faith in her heavenly father was deep and true and we know that she is resting in the arms of our Savior and Lord and we take comfort in knowing that we will have a glorious heavenly reunion one day.



A service to celebrate Sarah's life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 at 12 noon, with the family receiving friends beginning at 11 am.



On-line condolences may be shared at

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 14, 2019

