Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Hall Robbins Conard. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Hall Robbins Conard, 93, of Cornelius died peacefully on December 11, 2019, the day prior to the Christmas time full moon, at Novant Hospital in Huntersville after a one day illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank B. Robbins and Edna Hall Robbins; husband James E. Conard; daughter, Kathy Eileen Conard; brother, Dwight "J-Bird" Robbins and wife, Carolyn Barnett Robbins.



She is survived by her son, Jack Conard, Jr.; brother-in-law, Charlie Conard and wife Fran; cousin Buddy Robbins and wife Merle; nephew, Mark Robbins and wife Kim; and many, many lifelong and newly met friends. Sarah never met a stranger and inspired us all with her free spirit, loving-kindness, never ending optimism and wonderful stories. She always said you write your own obituary by the way you live. She indeed inspired us all on the way to live.



A potluck reception to honor her life will be held from 1-3 PM Sunday, December 22 at the American Legion in Cornelius. Please bring a dish to share. We will enjoy food, photos and music she loved.



Memorials may be made to the Hall House Museum of Cornelius History that will be built and named in her honor, PO Box 621 Cornelius, NC 28031. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





Sarah Hall Robbins Conard, 93, of Cornelius died peacefully on December 11, 2019, the day prior to the Christmas time full moon, at Novant Hospital in Huntersville after a one day illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank B. Robbins and Edna Hall Robbins; husband James E. Conard; daughter, Kathy Eileen Conard; brother, Dwight "J-Bird" Robbins and wife, Carolyn Barnett Robbins.She is survived by her son, Jack Conard, Jr.; brother-in-law, Charlie Conard and wife Fran; cousin Buddy Robbins and wife Merle; nephew, Mark Robbins and wife Kim; and many, many lifelong and newly met friends. Sarah never met a stranger and inspired us all with her free spirit, loving-kindness, never ending optimism and wonderful stories. She always said you write your own obituary by the way you live. She indeed inspired us all on the way to live.A potluck reception to honor her life will be held from 1-3 PM Sunday, December 22 at the American Legion in Cornelius. Please bring a dish to share. We will enjoy food, photos and music she loved.Memorials may be made to the Hall House Museum of Cornelius History that will be built and named in her honor, PO Box 621 Cornelius, NC 28031. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close