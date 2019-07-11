Mrs. Robinson, 88 of Charlotte, NC died on July 3, 2019 on her wedding anniversary. She was born on May 3, 1931 a daughter of the late Vernon and Dessie Helms Massey.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Tyson Robinson. Mrs. Robinson is survived by her son, Mike Robinson and his wife Janet Threadgill-Robinson; granddaughter, Krystle Lynn Reynolds and her husband Mitchell Reynolds; and great-grandson, Braeden James Reynolds.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the chapel of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd. Charlotte, NC 28212. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226 .
