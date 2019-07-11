Sarah Katherine "Sara" (Massey) Robinson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Katherine "Sara" (Massey) Robinson.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-334-6421
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Robinson, 88 of Charlotte, NC died on July 3, 2019 on her wedding anniversary. She was born on May 3, 1931 a daughter of the late Vernon and Dessie Helms Massey.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Tyson Robinson. Mrs. Robinson is survived by her son, Mike Robinson and his wife Janet Threadgill-Robinson; granddaughter, Krystle Lynn Reynolds and her husband Mitchell Reynolds; and great-grandson, Braeden James Reynolds.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the chapel of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd. Charlotte, NC 28212. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226 .

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.mcewenfs.com

Arrangements are in the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 334-6421
funeral home direction icon