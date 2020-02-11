Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Katheryne (Petty) Dagenhart. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Katheryne Petty Dagenhart died peacefully at her Southminster Retirement Community residence on February 9, 2020. Born in Selma, Alabama, the daughter of James Clarence Petty and Sarah Katheryne Frost Petty, she graduated from Agnes Scott College and taught school in Atlanta for a year before marrying Larry Dagenhart and moving to New York City while Larry finished law school There, she enjoyed a successful career as a fashion model and appeared on several TV shows as well. In 1958, she and Larry moved to Charlotte where they raised their family among friends, extended family, and wonderful neighbors on Biltmore Drive.



Sarah was a gracious and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She prayed for each one, by name, every night. Although born a Presbyterian, she joined Larry at St. Mark's Lutheran Church where she was the archivist, served on Church Council and call committees, was a youth advisor, and for 22 years was a Stephen minister.



Sarah's faith was deep and pure, and shone forth in her loving smile and sparkling eyes as she spent her last years afflicted with ALS. Sarah loved well and was well loved. She taught us how to live and how to die-with grace, beauty, a quiet strength and abiding love.



Sarah is survived by Larry, her husband of 63 years; by their three children, Katie Satterwhite (Bill) of Winston-Salem, Mary Louise Culpepper (Pepper) of Oxford, England, and Larry Jr. (Jenny) of Charlotte; by eight grandchildren, Brad Satterwhite (Jacquelyn), Sarah Satterwhite Williams (Dean), David Satterwhite (Susannah), Anne Satterwhite, and Sophie, Sebastian, Savannah and Saralyn Culpepper; and by three great-grandchildren, James Satterwhite, Eloise Satterwhite, and Adaline Williams. She is also survived by two brothers, Clarence Petty and David Petty of Birmingham, Alabama, and their families. Her brother, James Ward Petty, predeceased her.



The family offers special thanks to the Atrium ALS Clinic, Lena Foulkes, Christina Luck, and Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, for their care of Sarah during her final illness.



A service to celebrate Sarah's beautiful life will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1001 Queens Road, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with a visitation to follow at the church. There will also be a reception in the Great Room at Southminster on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.



The family suggests donations in Sarah's memory be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1001 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 282027, Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 7600 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226, or to the Southminster Community Fund, 8919 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 11, 2020

