Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Louise (Pless) Simmons. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Louise Pless Simmons, 86, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Wilkes County, NC, daughter of the late Horace T. Pless and Emma Brown Pless. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert Lee Simmons; her sister, Virginia Faw; her brothers, H.T. Pless, Jr., Arlie Pless and Roy Pless. She was a member of Thrift Baptist Church for more than 40 years and most recently had her church membership at New Beginnings Family Worship Center in Bessemer City. She is survived by her children, Sandra Simmons Wayne (Tim), Pastor Ronnie Simmons (Angela) and John Simmons (Connie); her brother, John Allen Pless (Betty); 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a very dear friend, Bob Mann; and many wonderful neighbors who helped her and looked out for her often. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Olde Knox Commons Nursing and Rehab. in Huntersville for their kind expressions of genuine care and comfort. Mrs. Simmons will lie in repose in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly, from 11 am until 2 pm on Tues., Apr. 28, 2020. Burial will be private. A memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Simmons' life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Family Worship Center, 605 E Maryland Ave, Bessemer City, NC 28016. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting

Sarah Louise Pless Simmons, 86, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Wilkes County, NC, daughter of the late Horace T. Pless and Emma Brown Pless. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert Lee Simmons; her sister, Virginia Faw; her brothers, H.T. Pless, Jr., Arlie Pless and Roy Pless. She was a member of Thrift Baptist Church for more than 40 years and most recently had her church membership at New Beginnings Family Worship Center in Bessemer City. She is survived by her children, Sandra Simmons Wayne (Tim), Pastor Ronnie Simmons (Angela) and John Simmons (Connie); her brother, John Allen Pless (Betty); 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a very dear friend, Bob Mann; and many wonderful neighbors who helped her and looked out for her often. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Olde Knox Commons Nursing and Rehab. in Huntersville for their kind expressions of genuine care and comfort. Mrs. Simmons will lie in repose in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly, from 11 am until 2 pm on Tues., Apr. 28, 2020. Burial will be private. A memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Simmons' life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Family Worship Center, 605 E Maryland Ave, Bessemer City, NC 28016. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org . Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Simmons family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close