Sarah A. Moore Coleman, 95, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2019 at home. Sarah was born October 23, 1923 in Charlotte, NC to the late Charles A. Moore Sr. and Creola J. Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis "LC" Coleman.



Sarah was a warrior, a fighter for our kids and community, understanding that knowledge is power and action is necessary. She incorporated lessons learned from her parents regarding civic responsibility and her experiences working with the Jewish Child Association in New York City, which instilled a sense of purpose in protecting human rights. She tirelessly worked in organizations such as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, NAACP, Black Political Caucus, Barium Springs Home for Children Board of Directors, and the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, as well as having served as Deacon and Elder at her own church, C.N. Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church. For her work in community service Sarah was awarded the State of North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor.



The homegoing celebration of Sarah's life will be held at C.N. Jenkins Memorial Presbyterian Church, located at 1421 Statesville Avenue Charlotte, NC 28206 on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Viewing of the body will be available at 11:30am with visitation beginning at 12:00 and the service starting at 1:00 pm.





Published in Charlotte Observer on July 5, 2019

