Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Salem United Methodist Church, 378 North Pilot Knob Road, Denver , NC Service 2:00 PM Salem United Methodist Church 378 North Pilot Knob Road, Denver , NC

Sarah McIntosh Nixon, 96, of Lowesville passed away July 25, 2019. She was born February 22, 1923, in Gaston County to Fred Thomas and Maude Huitt McIntosh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roy Monroe Nixon, daughter Miriam Kay "Murray" Nixon, and six siblings.



She is survived by son Clifton (Lynne) of Durham; daughter Susan Kuenzel (Bill) of Wilbar; daughter Kathy Sparrow (Rick) of Hillsborough; grandchildren Will Kuenzel (Amy), Codie Kuenzel, Elizabeth Nixon, Sarah Nixon, Roy "Bart" Nixon, Merilee Nixon, and Julie Nixon; great-grandchildren Jenna and Lana Kuenzel; brother Tom McIntosh (Lela); and sister Ann Brotherton.



She will be remembered by family and friends for her generous nature, sending cards and notes for every occasion, and sharing her crocheted angels/ornaments and homemade sourdough bread for many years. She was a faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church and hosted a prayer group in her home until recently.



Sarah began a lifetime of volunteer service months after she married in 1947 when she joined a home demonstration club, now Extension and Community Association (ECA) in Gaston County. This led to a 65+ year career of volunteer work to make communities all over the world better for women, children and families in cooperation with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.



Over the years, her volunteer service included active participation statewide as the 1987 State President of the North Carolina Extension Homemakers (now NC ECA).She was also editor of the Tarheel Homemaker newsletter for the NCEHA/NC ECA for many years. In 2011, she was inducted as a charter member of the Dr. Jane S. McKimmon Family and Consumer Services Hall of Fame at North Carolina State University.



Nationally, she served on the National Extension Homemakers Council, on the Country Women's Council, USA and internationally with the Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW), headquartered in London.As a life member of ACWW since 1977, she was a voting delegate to triennial conferences in Kenya, East Africa; Kansas City, Missouri; The Hague, The Netherlands; and Tasmania, Australia.



She helped organize the Mount Holly and Lowesville ECA Clubs. She was a 4-H leader for many years and helped organize 4-H Clubs in the area. She also played a significant role in the Lincoln County Apple Festival and the National Pie Day events in Lincoln County.She continued to serve in advisory leadership roles for NC ECA and NCCES for many years.



For almost 50 years, Sarah spread news about Mount Holly and its activities as a newspaper reporter, columnist, and news editor. She served as president of the North Carolina Press Women in 1973-1974 and won numerous NCPW writing awards. After ending a 44 year career of covering all phases of life around Mount Holly, Sarah wrote a monthly column about local news and happenings. In 2009, Sarah was chosen as the Grand Marshall for the Mount Holly Christmas Parade and honored with the Sprit Award in 2013 as part of her induction into the Mount Holly Sports Hall of Fame. She was a former Lincoln County Woman of the Year, was Mount Holly's Woman Then and Now honoree, and recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, NC Governors' highest honor awarded.



A service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, July 28, at 2:00pm at Salem United Methodist Church, 378 North Pilot Knob Road, Denver, NC, with the Rev. David Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, July 27, from 7:00-8:30pm in the family life center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem UMC or to the Sarah Nixon Family and Consumer Sciences Scholarship Fund at NC Agricultural Foundation, Campus Box 7645, NC State University, Raleigh, NC 27695-7645 (note Sarah Nixon Scholarship on donation.)

