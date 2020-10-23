Sarah Melton Sperry, 71, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, peacefully with her loving family by her side, at her home as she had preferred. A private family service and distribution of her remains is planned per her wishes.Born September 4, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Isom Lee "Buck" and Virginia L. Melton of Charlotte, NC She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Hill of Charlotte and Katherine Melton of Gaffney, South Carolina; nieces, Rachel Dunning and her husband, Thomas, of Harrisburg, North Carolina, and Jennifer Knable of Gaffney, South Carolina; nephew, James Orr of Charlotte; and many more great nieces and nephews. She retired from Piedmont Natural Gas After 38 years of service.Sarah loved books, music, writing, the ocean, traveling, natural and nautical beauty. She will be remembered for her zest for adventure and her infectious sense of humor.Hankins & Whittington is serving; you may leave your condolences via the Tribute Wall.