Sarah Melton Sperry
1949 - 2020
Sarah Melton Sperry, 71, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, peacefully with her loving family by her side, at her home as she had preferred. A private family service and distribution of her remains is planned per her wishes.

Born September 4, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Isom Lee "Buck" and Virginia L. Melton of Charlotte, NC She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Hill of Charlotte and Katherine Melton of Gaffney, South Carolina; nieces, Rachel Dunning and her husband, Thomas, of Harrisburg, North Carolina, and Jennifer Knable of Gaffney, South Carolina; nephew, James Orr of Charlotte; and many more great nieces and nephews. She retired from Piedmont Natural Gas After 38 years of service.

Sarah loved books, music, writing, the ocean, traveling, natural and nautical beauty. She will be remembered for her zest for adventure and her infectious sense of humor.

Hankins & Whittington is serving; you may leave your condolences via the Tribute Wall.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
