Sarah Crawford Niven died peacefully in her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday June 29, 2019.
Sarah was 80 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Carl Niven, Sr.
Sarah is survived by her 3 brothers and 2 sisters, Lonnie Crawford of Franklin, NC, Jane Riddle of Franklin N.C, Joseph Crawford of Pikeville, KY, Martha Rickman of Franklin, NC, and Mark Crawford of Franklin, NC, her three Children Edward Niven, Jr of Concord, NC, Theresa King, of Charlotte, NC, and Mary Moore of New Bern, NC, her 7 grandchildren Taylor King of New York, NY, Caroline King of Charlotte, NC, Hunter King of Charlotte, NC, Sarah Niven of Seattle, WA, Edward Moore of New Bern, NC , and Sarah Moore of New Bern, NC.
Services will be held at Living Hope Church - Ballantyne, 11724 Elm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with a visitation from 11am to 1 pm, and the funeral beginning at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 10140 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 2, 2019