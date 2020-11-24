Sarah Norman Jones

May 24, 1934 - November 14, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Our beloved Mother, Sarah Frances Norman Jones, 86, of Charlotte, North Carolina, entered eternal rest peacefully, on Monday, November 16, at her home.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Dwight Jones, daughters Teresa Hasty Ray and Melissa Hasty Taylor (David Taylor), grandchildren Cedra Melissa Russell and Chloe Jade Russell, sister Gladys Gresham and brother Pettis Burch Norman(Ivette).

Sarah was born May 27, 1934 in Lincolnton, Georgia, the ninth of ten children to the late Professor M. Norman(Fessor) and Elease Booker Norman. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Professor and Elease, two brothers, Fessor Norman and Tony Norman and four sisters, Ruby Norman Carr, Winnie Pearl Norman Norman, Ida Helen Norman Bolton, Eva Norman Bolton, and Elizabeth Norman Gresham.

Sarah was raised and educated in Lincolnton, Lincoln County, Georgia. At an early age Sarah became a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. It was at that time that she gave her life to Jesus Christ. Shortly after her father's death, Sarah, a young adult and her mother Elease, two brothers, Fessor and Pettis and nephew Johnny relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sarah was employed in the Obstetrics/Gynecology profession. She loved her job, the physicians, the nurses, the assistants and most of all, she loved the patients. As such, she tried her very best to treat everyone she encountered with dignity and respect.

Sarah enjoyed putting her personal touch on interior decorating (she had an eye for it), watching and attending NFL Football Games....more specifically, DALLAS COWBOY FOOTBALL, attending the Kentucky Derby, travelling, taking cruise vacations with her husband Dwight and most of all spending time with family...especially her daughters and granddaughters who she loved dearly. She also enjoyed spending time with her sister Gladys and baby brother Pettis, both of whom she loved with all her heart.

A grave side viewing will be held at11:30 a.m. followed by a 12 noon home going service for Sarah Frances Norman Jones on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens.





