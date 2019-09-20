Sarah Porter Strube, 88, of Charlotte died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her home.
A native of Mecklenburg County, Mrs. Strube was born to the late Lester Porter and Vera Piercy Porter on October 29, 1930. She was a member of Prosperity Presbyterian Church for 68 years and taught Sunday school for 52 years. Mrs. Strube was an avid gardener, loved flowers and enjoyed sewing. She is preceded in death by four brothers.
Mrs. Strube is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joe B. Strube, daughters Phyllis Osborne, Ellen Conrad (Winston), four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21 at Prosperity Presbyterian Church, 5533 Prosperity Church Rd., Charlotte with Reverend Bruce Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658, www.carolinacaring.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 20, 2019