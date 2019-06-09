Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Prentice. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah "Sally" Benjamin Anderson Prentice, age 100, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 in Charlotte, NC at the Stewart Health Center. She was born on July 4, 1918 in Garrison, NY to William Messina Benjamin and Charlotte Hoffman Prime Benjamin. She is survived by her two sons, Doug (Missy) and Marty (Zoralie), four grandchildren, Ty (Jennifer), Erik (Aurora), Sarah and Heather; three great grandchildren, Felix, Tyler and Lillian; and two stepsons, Nat (Anita) and Mike (Lynn) Prentice. She was predeceased by her first husband, Alan Anderson; her middle son, Alan Anderson, Jr. (Andy); her second husband, Pete Prentice; and her stepdaughter, Jodie Sawyer.



Sally grew up in Garrison, NY and New York City and was the second youngest of nine children. She attended Chapin School and Knox School. Her life was surrounded by a huge family with many siblings and nieces and nephews. In 1939, she married Alan Anderson. In 1943, he enlisted in World War II and Sally and her two sons and most siblings moved back to her birthplace, Ienia, in Garrison. After the war, she and Alan moved to their own home in Garrison where they stayed until 1952 when they moved to Hingham, MA. Sally started a wonderful organization in Boston called Saturday's Bread which was established to feed the city's homeless population. It was an organization that lasted for years and provided wonderful relief for the needy. She also worked for 14 years at the original Talbots store in Hingham. Alan died in 1988, and Sally married Pete Prentice seven years later. They moved to Charlotte, NC to the Cypress in 2001.



Sally never had a bad day. She loved life and loved people. Her passions were caring for others, gardening, traveling and playing competitive tennis and golf. She put everyone ahead of herself. She was first and foremost a caregiver to those she loved. She spent many years caring for Alan and Andy as they battled several illnesses, including cancer. She provided loving care for her second husband, Pete, in his later years. As some of her friends at the Cypress grew older and more dependent, she cared for them as well.



The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at the Stewart Health Center where Sally spent her last five years. They provided such loving care and were always "rewarded" with a smile and a thank you right up until the day she died. For the past several months, she received loving, compassionate care from Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte.



There will be a memorial service celebrating Sally's life later this summer in Garrison, NY where she will be laid to rest next to Andy. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Hospice and Palliative Care - Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte 28226; or to Brookstone Schools, PO Box 667890, Charlotte, NC 28266.





