Sarah Tyson Lewis, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 surrounded by her friends and family.
She was born on January 7, 1939 in Mt. Gilead, NC to the late Harris Tyson and Bernice Capel Tyson. Sarah was a beautician for many years in Mt. Gilead. She retired as an Office Manager from an Architectural firm. She was an active member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Sarah was an avid decorator and enjoyed gardening.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Richard Lewis; son Todd Gaddy; sister Margaret Fesperman and brother David Tyson.
She is survived by her son Tommy Gaddy and wife Janice; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren and special friend, Chuck DiLullo.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 am at Charlotte Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Mt. Gilead Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 17, 2020