Sarah Yost Turner, age 99, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1921 to the late Sallie and R.W. Yost.She is survived by her children, Jim Turner, Nancy Taylor, Joyce Smith (Ken), and David Turner; seven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew W. Turner; two children, Clyde Turner and Steve Turner. Sarah was the last surviving sibling of 12.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens.