Saralyn "Sally" Severs
1930 - 2020
Saralyn "Sally" Fite Severs, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A private graveside memorial service will be held in several months at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by Jim Severs, her beloved husband of 64 years. Sally is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debby and David Diamont; son, Randy Severs; daughter, Gail (Severs) Schneitler; five grandchildren, Ashley, David J., and Hunter Diamont, Angela Forsyth and Christopher Severs; and two great grandchildren.

She was the daughter of the late Blanche Fite Talton and William Rayford Fite.

Sally graduated from Central High in Charlotte and was a graduate of Mars Hill College.

Vacationing with family and traveling with her husband for over 60 years were some of her favorite pastimes in addition to attending church and her Sunday school class. When not raising her children Sally worked as a secretary at NCSU and various companies in Greensboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Friendly Avenue Baptist Church Lottie Moon Missions fund, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106, is serving the Severs family and online condolences may be offered at www.salemfh.com/obituaries.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
(336) 722-6122
