Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saundra Jean "Sandi" (Cleveland) Creach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Saundra "Sandi" Jean Creach, 76, of Ravenel, South Carolina, wife of Jimmie Sparkman Creach entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 3, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Ravenel, 5987 Hwy 165 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment, First Baptist Church of Ravenel Church Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel.



Sandi was born June 27, 1943 in Blakely, Georgia, daughter of the late Mallie Cleveland and Rachel Temple Cleveland. She attended Lander University and graduated from the College of Charleston. She was a retired teacher with the Charleston County School District and Charleston Baptist Association. Sandi was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ravenel



She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jimmie Sparkman Creach of Ravenel, SC; three daughters, Renee Kirk (Terry) of Appling, GA; Angela Naylor (Nathan) of Charleston, SC; Melissa Morris (David) of Charleston, SC; two sons, Wayne Potter (Trina) of Charlotte, NC; Marcus Potter (Lisa) of Troutman, NC; fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Ravenel Building Fund, POB 129 Ravenel, SC 29470.



A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

Saundra "Sandi" Jean Creach, 76, of Ravenel, South Carolina, wife of Jimmie Sparkman Creach entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 3, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Ravenel, 5987 Hwy 165 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment, First Baptist Church of Ravenel Church Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel.Sandi was born June 27, 1943 in Blakely, Georgia, daughter of the late Mallie Cleveland and Rachel Temple Cleveland. She attended Lander University and graduated from the College of Charleston. She was a retired teacher with the Charleston County School District and Charleston Baptist Association. Sandi was a member of the First Baptist Church of RavenelShe is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jimmie Sparkman Creach of Ravenel, SC; three daughters, Renee Kirk (Terry) of Appling, GA; Angela Naylor (Nathan) of Charleston, SC; Melissa Morris (David) of Charleston, SC; two sons, Wayne Potter (Trina) of Charlotte, NC; Marcus Potter (Lisa) of Troutman, NC; fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Ravenel Building Fund, POB 129 Ravenel, SC 29470.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close