Saylor Eugene Tyson, 84, of Charlotte, passed away on June 9, 2020. He was a successful business owner of Tyson Groceries, Inc. since 1970. He served on Boards of Directors of numerous organizations.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Catherine Neal Tyson and three sons, Gary Tyson, Darryl Tyson and Wayne Tyson, and a host of other family members.



A Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Grier Funeral Service and the Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mr. Tyson to McClintock Presbyterian Church, 14008 Erwin Rd, Charlotte, N.C. 28273. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.



