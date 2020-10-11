Scot Michael VonBergen, 52, of Concord, NC, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.
Scot aka Suitcase or Scooby, was born August 22, 1968 in Seneca Falls, New York to William Darwin VonBergen and the late Bertha "Cissy" Carter Cole.
Scot moved to NC in 1996 to follow his dream in working in racing. He worked for several teams throughout his career. Most recently, Scot left JD Motorsports to work at ChaLew Performance to be closer to home. When most people hear Scot's name, they think of a tall man in shorts wearing socks and sandals. They would think of a man with a heart of gold who would give the shirt off his back. He will be remembered for his one-liners, witty remarks and a smirk that would prove he was up to no good. September 26, 2020 marked 11 years of marriage to Teresa, his true soulmate. They shared a bond in love, like no other. Scot loved traveling, going on cruises, hanging out and having dinner with friends, and taking walks with Teresa and the dogs. He loved going to the dirt track on the weekends and was proud to be a big part of Haers Bros. Racing. Scot was strong-willed, but that quality also made him a faithful friend.
Survivors include beloved wife, best friend and soulmate, Teresa M. VonBergen of Concord, NC; sister, Kelly (Alan) Ike of NY; brother, Dennis VonBergen of NY; brother, Rick VonBergen, FL; faithful canine companions, Roxy and Barney; father-in-law, Steve Marshall; mother-in-law, Lorraine Salone Marshall; brother-in-law, Andrew Marshall; grandfather-in-law, Robert Marshall; grandmother-in-law, Vinnie Salone; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special friends.
Scot was preceded in death by his parents, along with grandfather-in-law, John Salone, Jr.; grandmother-in-law, Eugenia "Jean" Marshall; and a close special friend, Gerald Haers.
The VonBergen family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the staff of the Dickson Heart, seventh floor, Atrium Health Main for their compassion and support.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 pm- 5:45 pm, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel, officiated by Motor Racing Outreach.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Scot's memory to Speedway Children's Charities- Charlotte Chapter, 5555 Concord Parkway South, Concord, NC 28027 or www.speedwaycharities.org/charlotte/
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the VonBergen family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com