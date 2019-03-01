Lucille passed away February 27, 2019 at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC. She was born December 29, 1927 in Bladen County, NC. Lucille was one of ten children to the late Evander Jerome Davis and Alice Autry Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Charlie Huneycutt; son, Philip Gregory Huneycutt; and siblings, Hettie Benton, Ila Smith, Floyd Davis, Gertrude Hinson, Norton Davis and Richard Davis.
Mrs. Huneycutt was an active member of Derita Baptist Church and was the Media Center Director and Wedding Planner.
She is survived by her son, Alan Huneycutt and wife Beth of Mint Hill; three grandsons, Brandon Huneycutt and wife Ashley, Kendall Huneycutt and wife Gillian, and Taylor Huneycutt; four great grandchildren; and three siblings, Katie Reynolds, Juanita Rich and Marion Davis.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm.
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2019