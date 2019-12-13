Guest Book View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Idlewild Baptist Church 12701 Idlewild Rd Matthews , NC View Map Celebration of Life 2:30 PM Idlewild Baptist Church 12701 Idlewild Rd Matthews , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Idlewild Baptist Church 12701 Idlewild Rd Matthews , NC View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunset Memory Gardens Lawyers Rd Mint Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Allen Brooks, 61, of Indian Trail, went to his eternal home Monday, December 9, 2019 as a result of a fatal shooting.



He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Angela (Angie McMahon) and son, Jacob. Also surviving is his twin brother David and wife, Frances, and their son, Teal, and daughter, Lauren (Brooks) Thorp and spouse, Alex. Survivers also include his mother Virginia (Jenky) Brooks and sisters Teresa Gandy and spouse, Ron, and Gina Clark and spouse, Joey. He had several nieces and nephews, many cousins, aunts and uncles.



Scott is preceded in death by his parents Calvin Teal (CT) and Frances (Pounds) Brooks.



Scott graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1976 and from Western Carolina University in 1980.



After meeting Scott you were considered a friend for life. He enjoyed people and loved to talk. Many of the friends he made were customers he had met along the way at Brooks' Sandwich House which he co-owns with his brother Dave, established by his father CT in 1973. Our family will cherish the stories and memories often conveyed in conversation with Scott about the diverse people he encountered at the shop.



Scott has been a member of Idlewild Baptist Church for over 35 years. He was involved in various ministries throughout the years. He loved the people there and always greeted you with a smile and a hug, both of which will be dearly missed.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14 from 12:00-2:00 at Idlewild Baptist Church. A celebration of life service for Scott will take place at 2:30, followed by an extended visitation through 5:00.



A graveside service will take place on Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 at Sunset Memory Gardens on Lawyers Rd, Mint Hill, NC.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Idlewild Baptist Church Building Fund, 12701 Idlewild Rd, Matthews, NC 28105 or Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte.



"Peace I leave with you, my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid." John 14:27



Condolences may be offered at

