Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott D. Gleditsch M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Gleditsch, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and accomplished psychiatrist passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 69 after a short battle with cancer. Dr. Gleditsch was born in McKeesport, PA on December 7, 1949, the son of the late Charles and Doris (Tyson) Gleditsch. He graduated from McKeesport High School in 1967, the same year accomplishing the rank of Eagle Scout. He then attended Thiel College ('71, BS, Chemistry), Carnegie Mellon University ('73, MA, Chemistry) and Hahnemann Medical College ('78, MD). He spent his career serving patients with serious mental health needs in Pittsburgh, PA, Washington County, PA and Charlotte, NC.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christina; daughters and sons-in-law Katrina & Morgan Parham and Allison & Cody Harrell; grandson, Charles Parham; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and George Shabla, several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews across the country.



A memorial service will be held at Living Saviour Lutheran Church, 6817 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends following the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA,



Online condolences may be offered at

Dr. Gleditsch, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and accomplished psychiatrist passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 69 after a short battle with cancer. Dr. Gleditsch was born in McKeesport, PA on December 7, 1949, the son of the late Charles and Doris (Tyson) Gleditsch. He graduated from McKeesport High School in 1967, the same year accomplishing the rank of Eagle Scout. He then attended Thiel College ('71, BS, Chemistry), Carnegie Mellon University ('73, MA, Chemistry) and Hahnemann Medical College ('78, MD). He spent his career serving patients with serious mental health needs in Pittsburgh, PA, Washington County, PA and Charlotte, NC.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christina; daughters and sons-in-law Katrina & Morgan Parham and Allison & Cody Harrell; grandson, Charles Parham; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and George Shabla, several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews across the country.A memorial service will be held at Living Saviour Lutheran Church, 6817 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends following the service.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA, www.aspca.org ).Online condolences may be offered at www.heritagecares.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close