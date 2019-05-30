Alex "Scott" Goforth, age 50, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on January 6, 1969, he was the son of Joe Steven Goforth and the late Carolyn Buchanan Goforth. He was a plant manager for Southco Industries. Scott was a youth soccer coach and enjoyed all things outdoors. He was a member of off-roading organizations, Rovers North and Old North State Land Rover Society, where he served as an officer, he was also an avid bicyclist. Scott attended East Carolina University and Gardner Webb University, and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He will above all be remembered as a loving husband and father, who loved to play golf with his son.
In addition to his father Scott is survived by his wife of 24 years Tamara Mann Goforth, one son Alex Connor Goforth, two brothers; Samuel Steven Goforth and Jonathan Craig Goforth and wife Lynn, all of Shelby, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Celebration of Life will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at the LeGrand Center, 1800 East Marion Street, Shelby, NC 28150. Individuals wishing to speak in honor of Scott's life will be welcome to do so beginning at 4:30 pm.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rails to Trails of Cleveland County at City of Shelby: Rail Trail Fund, Attn City Manager, P.O. Box 207 Shelby, NC 28151.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Goforth.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 30, 2019