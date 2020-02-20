Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Mayse. View Sign Service Information Harris Funeral Home, Inc. 108 South Piedmont Ave. Kings Mountain , NC 28086 (704)-739-2591 Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Scott Mayse 69, passed away peacefully at his home on February 10th.



Born November 11, 1950 in Rutherford County, he was the oldest child of Peggy Taylor Mayse and H. Ray Mayse.



He graduated from East Rutherford High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College before entering Bowman-Gray/Wake Forest University School of Medicine in 1976. Specializing in Internal Medicine, he attended the MUSC in Charleston for his internship and residency.



Dr. Scott Mayse practiced medicine for over 43 years. He worked in Kings Mountain in private practice and then with First Charlotte Physicians in both their University and Epicentre offices. Returning to live in Kings Mountain last May, he planned to enjoy a slower life, reconnect with old friends, and reclaim his season tickets to Mountaineer Football games.



Scott was preceded in death by his mother Peggy Taylor Mayse. He survived by his father Ray Mayse of Bostic, his wife Sarah Huss Mayse of Kings Mountain, children: Marie Johnston (Eric) of Nixa, MO., Nathan Mayse (Sara) of Charlotte, Elise Shelton of Summerville, SC, siblings: Jennifer Kay Cymbalski (Bob) of Rutherfordton, Susan Hollifield (Mike) of Bostic, Sharon Arrowood of Gastonia, Jeff Mayse (Dale) of Rutherfordton, and seven grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank the Cleveland County Hospice staff, especially his nurse Whitney Walls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Huss Family Scholarship at Lenoir-Rhyne University or your local Hospice.



There will be a visitation with the family at 10am on February 22nd preceding the memorial service at 11am at Harris Funeral Home in Kings Mountain.





Ray Scott Mayse 69, passed away peacefully at his home on February 10th.Born November 11, 1950 in Rutherford County, he was the oldest child of Peggy Taylor Mayse and H. Ray Mayse.He graduated from East Rutherford High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College before entering Bowman-Gray/Wake Forest University School of Medicine in 1976. Specializing in Internal Medicine, he attended the MUSC in Charleston for his internship and residency.Dr. Scott Mayse practiced medicine for over 43 years. He worked in Kings Mountain in private practice and then with First Charlotte Physicians in both their University and Epicentre offices. Returning to live in Kings Mountain last May, he planned to enjoy a slower life, reconnect with old friends, and reclaim his season tickets to Mountaineer Football games.Scott was preceded in death by his mother Peggy Taylor Mayse. He survived by his father Ray Mayse of Bostic, his wife Sarah Huss Mayse of Kings Mountain, children: Marie Johnston (Eric) of Nixa, MO., Nathan Mayse (Sara) of Charlotte, Elise Shelton of Summerville, SC, siblings: Jennifer Kay Cymbalski (Bob) of Rutherfordton, Susan Hollifield (Mike) of Bostic, Sharon Arrowood of Gastonia, Jeff Mayse (Dale) of Rutherfordton, and seven grandchildren.The family wishes to thank the Cleveland County Hospice staff, especially his nurse Whitney Walls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Huss Family Scholarship at Lenoir-Rhyne University or your local Hospice.There will be a visitation with the family at 10am on February 22nd preceding the memorial service at 11am at Harris Funeral Home in Kings Mountain. Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close