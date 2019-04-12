Sean T. Mulhall of Charlotte, NC passed away on April 10, 2019, he was 67. He grew up in The Bronx. He retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department as Captain of Homicide and Missing Persons Division in 2007 after 30 years of service.
Sean was the son of the late Jeremiah and Marilyn Mulhall of NY. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Julie, son Sean Thomas, and daughter Maggie; sister Kathleen (Andy) Stoller of Warwick, NY; brother Thomas (Yeon Sook) of Queens, NY and Patrick (Patty) and children Alyssa, John, and Megan of Charlotte, NC.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14 from 4-8 PM at the McEwen Funeral Home Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd, Charlotte. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, April 15 at 1 PM at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at UMDF.org.
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 544-1412
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019