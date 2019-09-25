Selma Sue Sherrill, 92, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 23, 2019 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC.
The 8th of 10 children, Selma was born in N. Wilkesboro, NC on January 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Sam and Elizabeth Staley Anderson
She was a faithful member of Plaza Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School class.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandy Benfield and her husband, Gene of Mauldin, SC; four grandchildren, Dr. Eugene E. Benfield III and his wife, Tamzen, Jason T. Benfield, Ryan T. Bradley and Erin Bradley along with five great grandchildren, Miles, J.J., Caylie, Wyatt and Blake.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Harry Thomas Sherrill; two daughters, Pamela Rhodes and Dena Marie Sherrill and nine siblings.
Friends may visit from 10 to 11 am Friday, September 27, 2019 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262, where funeral services are planned for 11:00 am with Pastor David A. Gales Sr. officiating.
Burial will take place in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Contributions in memory of Selma Sherrill may be made to Plaza Baptist Church, 3321 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 25, 2019