Seppo Laaksonen

Seppo Ilmari Laaksonen CHARLOTTE - Mr. Laaksonen, 88, of Charlotte, NC died on September 1, 2020. He was born in 1932 in Turku, Finland. He served in the Finnish Army's Sound-Flash Platoon in its Field Brigade. He had degrees in Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics from the University of Turku and the University of Jyväskylä in Finland. He was active in Boy Scouting in Finland. He worked for Valmet Paper Machinery, the leading manufacturer of machinery for the paper industry. He started in the laboratory of foundry and then was appointed as a charter member to the established research department of the company. As a research engineer, he was in charge of research and industrial photography and cinematography as well as paper and process analyses in paper mills. He also wrote, filmed, and edited informative films. He also taught photography and movie making in Jyväskylä, Finland for several years. Starting in 1982, he led Valmet's Process Analysis and Troubleshooting department for the North American Paper Mills in Atlanta, GA. Starting in 1987, he continued this work in Charlotte, NC. After working for more than 40 years for Valmet, he retired in 1997 but continued as the company consultant for a few more years. He has been an active member of the Friends of Scandinavia, Suomi-Finland Club of Charlotte, Senior Scholars, several Arts Guilds, the Charlotte Couples Dance Club, and TAPPI (Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry). He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church since 1988. His hobbies included photography, carpentry, metal work, boat building, ballroom dancing, travel, camping, and boating. Seppo and his beloved wife Pirkko were together for 65 years and passed away within the same week. Survivors are daughters Leila Eklund in Charlotte and Leena Fox in Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Keith Fox (Haley), Thomas Fox (Katherine), Erika Dabney (John), and their families. In Finland: son Lasse Laaksonen (Heli); grandson Jouni Laaksonen, granddaughter Sanna Laaksonen, godson Juha Silvola, and their families. Contributions in Seppo's memory may be sent to: Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.



