Shannon Coble Kimball died peacefully March 27 in her home in Smithfield, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Ross Kimball.
Shannon was born September 25, 1931 in Mt. Ulla, NC to Scott Brown Coble and Margaret Susan Stiles Coble. She was one of four children with three siblings surviving her: Scott B. Coble, Susan Coble Larmore and William Mark Coble. She graduated from Flora McDonald School after which she and Bill Kimball were married on May 27, 1951. Shannon and Bill would frequently tell the story of how Shannon's mother was the match-maker for their relationship. Early in their marriage Shannon and Bill lived in AZ before returning as a young family to NC where they relocated to and remained in Smithfield, NC.
In addition to raising her five children, Shannon was very active in many areas of her church life, First Presbyterian Church. One notable accomplishment that she was proud of was the formation of the First Presbyterian Preschool. Other areas of involvement with her church family included serving for many years as a Deacon as well as attendance in circle groups. In 1985, she was awarded a Lifetime Membership by the Presbyterian Women to honor her commitment and devotion to the church.
