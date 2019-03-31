Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shannon Coble Kimball died peacefully March 27 in her home in Smithfield, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Ross Kimball.



Shannon was born September 25, 1931 in Mt. Ulla, NC to Scott Brown Coble and Margaret Susan Stiles Coble. She was one of four children with three siblings surviving her: Scott B. Coble, Susan Coble Larmore and William Mark Coble. She graduated from Flora McDonald School after which she and Bill Kimball were married on May 27, 1951. Shannon and Bill would frequently tell the story of how Shannon's mother was the match-maker for their relationship. Early in their marriage Shannon and Bill lived in AZ before returning as a young family to NC where they relocated to and remained in Smithfield, NC.



In addition to raising her five children, Shannon was very active in many areas of her church life, First Presbyterian Church. One notable accomplishment that she was proud of was the formation of the First Presbyterian Preschool. Other areas of involvement with her church family included serving for many years as a Deacon as well as attendance in circle groups. In 1985, she was awarded a Lifetime Membership by the Presbyterian Women to honor her commitment and devotion to the church.

Shannon Coble Kimball died peacefully March 27 in her home in Smithfield, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Ross Kimball.Shannon was born September 25, 1931 in Mt. Ulla, NC to Scott Brown Coble and Margaret Susan Stiles Coble. She was one of four children with three siblings surviving her: Scott B. Coble, Susan Coble Larmore and William Mark Coble. She graduated from Flora McDonald School after which she and Bill Kimball were married on May 27, 1951. Shannon and Bill would frequently tell the story of how Shannon's mother was the match-maker for their relationship. Early in their marriage Shannon and Bill lived in AZ before returning as a young family to NC where they relocated to and remained in Smithfield, NC.In addition to raising her five children, Shannon was very active in many areas of her church life, First Presbyterian Church. One notable accomplishment that she was proud of was the formation of the First Presbyterian Preschool. Other areas of involvement with her church family included serving for many years as a Deacon as well as attendance in circle groups. In 1985, she was awarded a Lifetime Membership by the Presbyterian Women to honor her commitment and devotion to the church. Funeral Home PARRISH FUNERAL HOME

1351 S. POLLOCK STREET

Selma , NC 27576-3403

(919) 965-3031 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close