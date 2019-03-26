Sharon Hedgecoth CHARLOTTE - Sharon Hedgecoth, 60, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Kingsport, TN passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Huntersville Medical Center. She was the daughter of Audrey Mae Peters Hedgecoth and the late Clarence "C.W." Hedgecoth. Sharon had a successful career as a paralegal, most recently with McGuireWoods LLP in Charlotte as a Senior Paralegal. An advocate of both children and animals, Sharon volunteered as a guardian ad litem as well as with animal rescue organizations. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, TN from 11 a.m. until a Celebration of Sharon's life at 1 p.m. at Washington County Memory Gardens. Memorials can be made to Crisis Assistance Ministry of Charlotte. Condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Hedgecoth.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 26, 2019