Sharon Jarrett Thacker, 65, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on January 26th. She was born in Roanoke, VA on April 13, 1954 to the late Cecil and Margaret Shields Jarrett. Sharon moved to Charlotte in 1986 and lived there until returning to Roanoke in 2012. She had recently moved back to Charlotte to be close to her family.



Sharon was an accomplished social worker. She had a B. A. in social work from East Tennessee State University and a Master's degree from the University of Tennessee. Sharon was the COO of United Family Service in Charlotte from 1990-2012, the President and CEO of Family Service of Roanoke Valley from 2012-2019 and was on the Council on Accreditation, New York, NY from 2006-Present. She was also an adjunct professor at the University of NC at Charlotte. In 2019, the Girls Scouts of Virginia awarded Sharon with the Servant Leadership Award during their annual Woman of Achievement ceremony.



Away from work, Sharon loved to spend time at North Litchfield Beach. She especially loved walking the beach at dawn. She also loved to spend time with family and friends and traveling. Sharon will be remembered as a wonderful mother to her daughter Lindsey, a great sister and friend, a woman who gave of herself to help others and one who had a deep social conscience.



Sharon is survived by her daughter Lindsey; brothers Cecil Alvin (Mary Jane) Jarrett Jr. and Shields (Ginny) Jarrett; sister Judi (Alan) Tingler; niece Ashley Tingler and nephew Clay (Lindsay) Tingler; great-niece Emmerson and great-nephew Lucas.



A memorial service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr, Matthews, NC 28104, on Saturday, February 1st, at 2 PM. The family will greet guests starting at 1:15 PM. The family will also have a celebration of life for Sharon in Roanoke on February 29th, 11 AM at the Shenandoah Club.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contribution be made in Sharon's name to Family Service of Roanoke Valley,





