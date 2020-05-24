Sharon Lassiter ST. PETERSBURG, FL - Sharon E.N. Lassiter (age 78) of St. Petersburg, FL, died on April 27th, 2020. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Brian) Dickerson; son, Rob (Carol Carlisle) Lassiter; and grandchildren Joshua and Jackson. She was born in Huntington, WV, moved extensively as a part of a military family, and graduated from Austin High School in El Paso, TX. She graduated from college in 1963 from Colorado College. Sharon married the love of her life, Ken, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center chapel in August 1961. They lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Baumholder, Germany, and Birmingham, Alabama before settling in Charlotte, NC. As an active supporter of the Charlotte Symphony, she was a member of the Charlotte Symphony league and participated for many years in the ASID Designer house, an annual fundraiser. Sharon also enjoyed raising her two children. Sharon and Ken retired to Lake Norman, NC. They travelled the world extensively visiting Africa, Europe, Russia, China, India, and South America. In 2011, they moved to St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.