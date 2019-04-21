Sharon Lynn McMillion of Charlotte NC passed on April 10th 2019 at Atrium Health Main due to complications of pneumonia. She was born on January 13 1961 and was a daughter, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was an artist by trade and graduated from clearwater high in Clearwater FL. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Rachel McMillion and Brooklyn McMillion of Lincolnton NC, brother Jason Griggs of Cramerton NC and grand daughter London Cornwell of Lincolnton NC. Proceeded in death by mother Helen Griggs and stepfather Joe Griggs and father Billy McMillion. An intimate memorial will be held for family and close friends
|
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 21, 2019