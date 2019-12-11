Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Timms. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Memorial service 11:00 AM Plantation Estates Chapel 733 Plantation Estates Dr. Matthews , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Timms, age 84 of Matthews, passed peacefully Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 10, 1935 to the late Jackson and Florence Cummings; she later resided in Canyon Lake, California. Sharon attended Penn Hall Junior College where she graduated with an associate's degree. She married her husband Ken Timms and worked as a medical transcriptionist until she retired.



Sharon will always be remembered as a wonderful person, who loved life, her family, and being around friends. She truly enjoyed her family, a good round of golf, animals-particularly German Shepherds, and helping those around her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Timms; son, Jay Beiss; parents, Jackson and Florence Cummings.



She is survived by her grandchildren, Heather Tobin-Beiss and wife Jackie, Joey Beiss; great-grandchildren Benjamin Tobin-Beiss; sister, Joni Owen; niece, Cindy Owen; nephew, Jeffrey Owen and wife Maria Owen and children, Gabby Owen, Gavin Owen, Christina Plumides, and Caroline Plumides.



Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Plantation Estates Chapel, 733 Plantation Estates Dr. Matthews, NC 28105. Family would like to give a special thanks to those at Plantation Estates who assisted her throughout her years of care, and those at Novant Hospice Matthews Hospital for their care and compassion. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at





Mrs. Timms, age 84 of Matthews, passed peacefully Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 10, 1935 to the late Jackson and Florence Cummings; she later resided in Canyon Lake, California. Sharon attended Penn Hall Junior College where she graduated with an associate's degree. She married her husband Ken Timms and worked as a medical transcriptionist until she retired.Sharon will always be remembered as a wonderful person, who loved life, her family, and being around friends. She truly enjoyed her family, a good round of golf, animals-particularly German Shepherds, and helping those around her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Timms; son, Jay Beiss; parents, Jackson and Florence Cummings.She is survived by her grandchildren, Heather Tobin-Beiss and wife Jackie, Joey Beiss; great-grandchildren Benjamin Tobin-Beiss; sister, Joni Owen; niece, Cindy Owen; nephew, Jeffrey Owen and wife Maria Owen and children, Gabby Owen, Gavin Owen, Christina Plumides, and Caroline Plumides.Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Plantation Estates Chapel, 733 Plantation Estates Dr. Matthews, NC 28105. Family would like to give a special thanks to those at Plantation Estates who assisted her throughout her years of care, and those at Novant Hospice Matthews Hospital for their care and compassion. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close