After a 19 year journey fighting 6 different cancer diagnoses, Sharon Whatley died Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Matthews at the age of 70.
Sharon was born July 12, 1949 in Mendota, Il to the late Robert and Darlene Eich. She was also preceded in death by her husband Kerry Whatley; brothers Robert Jr. and David Eich.
Sharon is survived by her son Matthew Friel ( Angela) as well as her grandchildren Ethan Friel and Kaleb Nelms, her sisters Marilyn Eich, Pat McKay, Shirley Coble (Rodger), Peggy Sonneson and brothers Jim, John (Jerrie) and Tom (Candy) Eich, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon enjoyed quilting, Bible studies, reading, Mahjong and was an award winning duplicate bridge player.
Sharon's final wish was to be cremated and her ashes to be interred in the Columbarium at Matthews United Methodist Church in Matthews, NC
In Lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Matthews United Methodist Church, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or the MDS Foundation.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.