Sharon Saunders Williams CHARLOTTE - Sharon Saunders Williams was born on June 21, 1961, in Charlotte, NC. She committed her life to Christ at an early age. On April 23, 2020, she succumbed to cancer. She was 58. Her earthly body was cremated. Her parents, Margaret & Claude Saunders precede her in death. She leaves a daughter, Shanel Nicole Williams; her brother, Shawn Saunders; and a host of friends and family. She resided in Charlotte, NC. A service is not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please visit gf.me/u/xywti2



