December 8, 1974 - June 14, 2020
Louisville, Kentucky - Shawn Christopher Kepley, 45, died unexpectedly in Louisville, KY. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00 at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte by Reverend Tony Marciano. Shawn's survivors include his father, Eric Kepley and wife Cyndi; mother, Paula Owens and husband Steve Addison; grandmother Shirley Thompson; sister, Rachel Johnson and husband Ryan; aunts, Judy Conaway, Jill Brown, Linda Carter, and Shelley Owens; uncle Chris Thompson; stepmother Sheila Blancard; and dozens of cousins from the Carolinas to California. Shawn's friendship will be missed by many including DawnRene Workman, Amanda Workman, and Stephen Bugg. Memorials may be made to these nonprofit organizations whose missions reflect Shawn's desire to help others who are struggling to overcome addictions: Charlotte Rescue Mission, charlotterescuemission.org, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233; or Swords of Truth Recovery, Inc. 6719 Currington Circle. Louisville, KY 40258. A complete obituary may be read and online condolences may be offered at DignityMemorial.com


Published in Charlotte Observer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
