On the morning of May 16, 2019 Sheila M. Fetner died at age 68 in Charlotte, NC. after a long struggle with congestive heart failure.



Born in Eden, NC, she was the daughter of James and Doris Marlowe. Sheila was a graduate of East Carolina University with a Master of Music in Vocal Performance and a Graduate Teaching Fellow in the School of Music. She taught music in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System and at UNC Wilmington early in her career.



Sheila served as choir director of Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church since 1998 and recently celebrated 20 + years as Human Resources Director of Childress Klein Property Management. She was preceded in death by her father, James Marlowe, and her mother, Doris.



She is survived by a son, Brian Fetner, of Charlotte and a stepdaughter, Kim Kroker of Columbus, Ohio. Her siblings are Doug Marlowe of Greenville, NC, Don Marlowe of Atlanta, and sister Ellen Orchard-Hays of Durham, NC.



Sheila was the recipient of many awards for excellence in her area of Human Resources. She was also a consummate musician as both vocalist and pianist and choral director. Prior to entering church music, she taught private voice and piano lessons, directed musicals, as well as performed in opera and concert performances. She also spent many years adjudicating choral competitions.



Sheila was a beautiful, vivacious person who loved both her professional and musical career. She loved to travel, especially on wine tasting trips with several of her friends. Playing piano and directing choirs were her special joys including playing duets either for four hands on piano or piano and organ.



Sheila will be sorely missed by her many friends.



Donations in her memory can be made to Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church where a Sheila Fetner scholarship has been created in the newly established Central Fine Arts Academy at Central.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, 9401 S. Tryon Street in Charlotte.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





