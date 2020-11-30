1/
Sheilah Chlopek
1967 - 2020
April 8, 1967 - November 27, 2020
Monroe, North Carolina - Mrs. Sheilah Chlopek, 53, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home in Monroe. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 29 at 7 PM Open Book Baptist Church with visitation from 6 PM until service time.
Mrs. Chlopek was born April 8, 1967 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Carl Michael and Martha Frances Bryant Harden. Sheilah was a dedicated member of Open Book Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener and animal lover. She also loved doing arts and crafts and watching tv shows and movies, especially if they involved cooking techniques. However, nothing was as important to her as her family. She was the leader of the family, often described as the captain or the quarterback, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sheilah was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Frances Bryant Hardin; grandmother, Lucille (Mammy) Bryant; and by her sisters, Rachel Hardin and Laura Hardin. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Creigh Chlopek of Monroe; son, Ben Chlopek of Monroe; father, Carl Michael Hardin of Charlotte; sister, Shelby Hardin of Charlotte; nephew, Christian Hardin of Charlotte; nieces, Sierra Harden, Skye Hardin, Zoey Harden, and Serynitie Hardin, all of Charlotte; and by her two precious dogs Cookie and Sugar who she loved very much.
Memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care by visiting www.novanthealth.org/hospice. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling arrangements.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Open Book Baptist Church
NOV
30
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Open Book Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC 28079
(704) 821-2960
